InventHelp Inventor Develops Personal Portable (OCC-1018)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work as a truck driver and find it difficult to use public bathrooms to defecate as they may not be clean," said an inventor from Fullerton, California. "This inspired me to develop this portable, personal bathroom."

He developed the QUICK PIT STOP PORTA-POTTY as a means to save valuable time while avoiding frustration on long trips. This invention could be used wherever needed outdoors in a private manner. Additionally, it may provide users with peace of mind while relieving discomfort.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCC-1018, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

