InventHelp Inventor Develops Personal Security Device to Enhance Safety (LCC-4525)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide a sense of security for people and help to prevent crime," said an inventor, from Phillipsburg, N.J., "so I invented the SHOFAR-HELP."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to alert nearby individuals that help is needed. In doing so, it could help to prevent successful attacks, thefts and violence. As a result, it could enhance safety and security and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and accessible design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for women, the elderly, patients in a medical facility, college students, commuters, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design is easily accessible and it offers an alternative to traditional personal security devices."

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LCC-4525, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

