InventHelp Inventor Develops Personalized Taillights (STU-2426)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While observing the back of UTVs we discussed ways to modify and enhance them," said inventors from Eagle Mountain, Utah. "This inspired us to develop LED taillights that could display illuminated figures and messages."

They developed the patent-pending ADDICTED DESIGNS TAILLIGHTS that display an attractive appearance and interesting design as they feature figures, names and symbols. The adjustability of the design would allow the owner to display his outlook while eliminating dull and utilitarian taillights. Additionally, this easily installed invention could be adaptable to different UTVs.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-STU-2426, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

