InventHelp Inventor Develops Perspiration Protectors (MTN-3157)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of sweat stains and my clothing being ruined by these stains as well as the expense associated with replacing clothing or having it dry cleaned," said an inventor from Brooklyn, N.Y. "This inspired me to develop this protective barrier for collars, cuffs, underarms and the area beneath the breasts."

She developed the DANI PADS to act as a barrier for clothing and dirt, oil and perspiration. This invention could increase the life of clothing while saving the consumer the money that may have been spent on dry cleaning. Additionally, it could provide wearers with comfort, freshness and improved hygiene.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MTN-3157, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

