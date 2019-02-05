InventHelp Inventor Develops Pest-Control Device with No Harsh Chemicals (RMO-155)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hate bugs and pesticides," said an inventor from Wilsons, Va. "For this reason, I came up with a better way to keep my home free of bugs without having to use harsh chemicals."

She developed the PEST MATT to keep the area free of bugs and pests. The design is clean and safe for use around children and pets. The invention is designed to be more environmentally friendly. It uses all-natural products. The accessory can be used in a variety of places, including households, hospitals, nursing homes, animal kennels, etc. In addition, there are no harsh chemicals.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-RMO-155, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

