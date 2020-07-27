InventHelp Inventor Develops Pet Accessory for Added Comfort in the Car (BMA-5568)

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and comfortable way for my dog to ride along in the car," said an inventor, from Rye, N.H., "so I invented the DOG DAY OUT."

The patent-pending invention provides a more comfortable way for a dog to travel in a vehicle. In doing so, it ensures that food and water is readily available. It also could enhance safety for pets and it provides added peace of mind for pet owners. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use in a vehicle or SUV. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that my dog is comfortable and has everything he'll need while traveling in the car."

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5568, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

