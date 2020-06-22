InventHelp Inventor Develops Pet Accessory for Window Sills and Ledges (OCM-1392)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My cats enjoy sitting on the window sill and looking outside," said an inventor, from Ladera Ranch, Calif. "I wanted to create a safer, more comfortable way for them to sit there, so I invented the WINDOW KITTY CUSH."

The invention provides an improved way for a pet to lounge on a window sill or ledge. In doing so, it could help to prevent a pet or cushion from falling. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety. The invention features an effective design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to secure a pet bed without drilling holes or damaging the window sill."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCM-1392, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

