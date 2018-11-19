InventHelp Inventor Develops Pet Bed Cover (TST-379)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Yuma, Ariz., has developed the LYPS - LOVE YOUR PET SHEETS, a line of slipcover-like sheets for application onto existing pet beds. A prototype is available.

"I have four dogs and was tired of them getting mud on their pet beds. I have extra bed sheets that I have continuously used to cover their beds," said the inventor. The LYPS - LOVE YOUR PET SHEETS protect the pet bed from normal wear and tear, which will allow them to be used for longer periods of time. It offers pet owners a simpler way of cleaning a pet's bed after repeated uses. In addition, this line of sheets will help to keep the pet owner's home neat and fresh smelling, thus improving the sanitary conditions within a home. Finally, these sheets will prevent premature replacement of pet beds. They are producible in a variety of sizes, colors and design patterns.

The original design was submitted to the Tucson office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TST-379, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

