InventHelp Inventor Develops Pet Doggie Depot Station (FGC-195)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor in Akron, Ohio who was looking for a way to maintain a cleaner environment with access to pet dog waste stations everywhere, developed an appealing bin for public use in multiple locations.

The DOGGIE DEPOT STATION provides an easy recognizable bin that could be used in multiple locations to ensure availability of pet waste disposal units.

The inventor described the invention as "a specially-designed bin that could be placed in any or multiple locations, eliminating overfill in a single location."

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

