InventHelp Inventor Develops Pet Door Safety Lock (PHO-2645)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a cat door with a wood dowel in the track and a few weeks ago I awoke to the sound of someone trying to remove the dowel in order to break in," said an inventor from Laveen, Arizona. "This inspired me to develop a means to ensure glass doors are locked when pet doors are in use."

He developed the patent pending DETERRENT as a means to provide safety and peace of mind for pet owners. This invention would lock sliding glass doors when a pet door is being used. This would prevent entrance by strangers and intruders. Additionally, this invention could not be removed by an intruder.

With the unique design, there is no need to use screws and cause damage to door or doorframe. This allows renters to have security without damaging owners' property.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PHO-2645, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

