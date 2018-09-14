InventHelp Inventor Develops PET FEEDER ASSISTANT (CNC-290)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to fill a pet's food and water dish without having to bend or kneel," said an inventor, from Winston Salem, N.C., "so I invented the PET FEEDER ASSISTANT."

The PET FEEDER ASSISTANT provides a more effective way to dispense food and water into pet dishes on the floor. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, the PET FEEDER ASSISTANT is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to reduce repetitive physical strain when feeding pets."

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-290, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

