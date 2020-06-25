InventHelp Inventor Develops Pet Safety Seat for Vehicles (KOC-1185)

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to transport a dog in the car," said an inventor, from Amsterdam, N.Y., "so I invented BUDDY SEATS."

The invention provides an effective way to secure a pet dog in a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need for a pet to move freely within a vehicle. As a result, it could help to reduce potential hazards and it could enhance safety and comfort. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could make driving with a pet safer and more enjoyable."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KOC-1185, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

