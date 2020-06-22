InventHelp Inventor Develops Pet Scratch Guard for Car Doors (OCC-1297)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogs can be very enjoyable companions when traveling by car with their owners. However, the downside is that their claws can leave their mark on the car door. Fortunately, an inventor from Upland, Calif., has come up with an easy solution to the problem.

She developed a prototype for SCRATCHLESS TRAVELER to allow a dog to look out a car window without scratching the car door. As such, it saves the expense of repairs and repainting motor vehicles. Since it remains securely in place, it makes it safer and easier for pets to travel by car or truck. It is also convenient, effective, easy to use and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I have two dogs that I often take with me in the car," she said, "and needed to find a way to keep them from ruining the paint finish on the car door with their claws."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County 1 sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCC-1297, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

