InventHelp Inventor Develops Pet Walking Cane (AVZ-1729)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have seen many dogs being walked who are not given water," said an inventor from Marietta, Georgia. "This inspired me with a means to ensure that dogs were properly hydrated while providing support for the walker."

She developed the SNAP 'N LAP that would provide support for the dog walker while also incorporating fresh water for the dog. Additionally, it could store a waste bag to free the user's hands. This invention may also serve as a defensive tool for personal protection.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1729, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

