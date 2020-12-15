InventHelp Inventor Develops Phone Holder/Charger for Motor Vehicles (STU-2397)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed easy access to my cell phone in my car, but I did not want to mount it on a tacky apparatus glued to my dashboard," said an inventor from Washington Terrace, Utah. "I also wanted automatic battery charging without cords."

She developed the patent-pending PHONE PERCH to provide a convenient cell phone holder and charger for a motor vehicle. As such, it keeps the phone in a visible and easily accessible spot for GPS use and phone calls. At the same time, it eliminates the clutter of cords dangling from the dashboard. It is, therefore, no longer necessary to waste time and effort searching for them. This hands free, adjustable accessory is also and easy to use and versatile to fit any size cell phone. In addition, users will appreciate how practical, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-STU-2397, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

