InventHelp Inventor Develops Phone Tether (STU-2342)

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While bending to complete various duties at work, I have had my cell phone fall to the ground," said an inventor from Salt Lake City. "After noticing how many other individuals dealt with this issue I was inspired with a means to secure a cell phone to articles of clothing, a purse or bag."

He developed the patent-pending FONE BUNGIE to offer a safe and secure means to store a cell phone. This invention frees valuable space within pockets while providing hands-free storage of the phone. Additionally, it may prevent damage to or possible replacement of the phone.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-STU-2342, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

