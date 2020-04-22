InventHelp Inventor Develops Pivoting Brush (DHM-538)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was using tape or tying a paintbrush to a broom handle to paint extremely high or low areas," said an inventor from Durham, North Carolina. "This inspired me to develop an easier means to trim various areas with paint."

He developed the TILT AND TRIM to allow painters to easily reach high places, low areas or angled areas. This invention would be easy to use, assemble as well as disassemble. Additionally, it could reduce physical strain on the arms and back while improving safety by eliminating the need for a ladder.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

