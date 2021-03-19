InventHelp Inventor Develops Plant Watering Accessory to Reduce Run Off (LAX-1255)

PITTSBURGH, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to keep plants hydrated and healthy while also saving time and water," said an inventor, from Shadow Hills, Calif., "so I invented the PLANTED POTS. My environmentally friendly design reduces the incidence of run off. It is also flexible and decorative."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective and efficient way to supply water to outdoor plants. In doing so, it prevents run off water and waste. As a result, it helps to conserve water and it could help to maintain the beauty of a yard or garden. The invention features a decorative and practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and anyone who enjoys growing outdoor plants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1255, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

