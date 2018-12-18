InventHelp Inventor Develops Pollution Filter (LST-912)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am aware of the increased amount of pollution in the air and the resulting medical problems to the population," said an inventor from Los Angeles, Calif. "This inspired me to develop a means to kill bacteria and germs."

He developed the NATURAL AIR SHIELD to provide improved air quality. It could easily be installed on most motor vehicle air conditioning vents in seconds, without the use of tools. This invention can remove dust and other particulates from the passing airstream and may kill airborne bacteria.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LST-912, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

