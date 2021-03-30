InventHelp Inventor Develops Pool Alert (CNC-644)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had heard numerous news stories regarding drownings," said an inventor from Rock Hill, S.C. "This inspired me to develop a means to detect people or other items within a swimming pool."

He developed the patent-pending AQUA SAVER to provide enhanced safety and peace of mind by alerting swimming pool owners of any intrusion. This invention could detect motion within the pool to reduce the incidence of drowning. Additionally, it would prevent unauthorized swimmers.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-644, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

