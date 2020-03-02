InventHelp Inventor Develops Poolside Table For Above-Ground Pools (HTM-7980)

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Kalispell, Mont., has developed THE DRINK SONIT, a specially-designed table that can be mounted to the side of an above-ground pool. It provides easy access to toys, drinks, towels, snacks, cell phones, sun block, sunglasses, goggles, radios, etc.

"I have owned an above-ground pool for 13 years. About 10 years ago, I got tired of knocking over drinks and other items when they were placed on top of the ladder. That inspired me to build a little table to hold poolside items," said the inventor.

THE DRINK SONIT provides a means to hold various items poolside. It eliminates the need to climb in and out of a pool to retrieve items or to place them on top of the ladder, making entry and exit from the pool unsafe. This table will enhance the pool experience. This strong and durable table is easy to handle, mount and remove. In addition, it is simple to store when not in use.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-7980, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

