InventHelp Inventor Develops Pop-Up Household Alarm System (NPL-236)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Naples, Fla., has developed the TIREN SYSTEMS, a visual guide for a premises silent alarm that will let neighbors know first that there is an emergency. It will guide emergency responders to the scene of an emergency.

"I thought about how a neighbor, police offer, firefighter or other emergency service responder can find and get to a home faster and without having to look for the exact address. With my invention, a house could be spotted quickly and easily," said the inventor.

The TIREN SYSTEMS will first let the neighbors know that there is an emergency and therefore can call for help too. It will also guide first responders to the scene of a 911 emergency assistance request. It allows responders to arrive at the scene of an emergency more quickly. In turn, this will allow responders to treat distressed individuals in a prompt manner. This system is capable of functioning manually or automatically. It can also be operated via landline or cellular telephone. This convenient and easy-to-use alarm system may be a life-saving addition to any home or office.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NPL-236, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

