InventHelp Inventor Develops Pop-Up Identification Device For Motorists (SVH-194)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Savannah, Ga., has developed the patent pending ROGER THAT, a portable automotive device for storing and displaying all information regarding a driver's license, registration and insurance.

"I wanted to help save lives of motorists, as well as police officers, during traffic stops. It allows drivers to keep both hands on the steering wheel and prevents any sudden moves by the driver," said the inventor.

The ROGER THAT holds a driver's personal information in an organized manner for easy viewing by a police officer. It allows a driver to remain still, attentive and with both hands visible on the steering wheel. The invention functions electronically or manually. It lets the official know if the person has a physical/mental disorder, as well as if the person is carrying a registered firearm.

In addition, it prevents the need for a driver to reach around inside a purse or glove compartment to retrieve paperwork. This may put a police officer's mind at ease when approaching a vehicle. This potentially life-saving device is producible as original equipment or in after-market versions. Ultimately, this device increases safety of motorists and police officers during traffic stops.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SVH-194, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

