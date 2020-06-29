InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable and Collapsible Toothbrush Holder (LST-1044)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a sanitary place to store my toothbrush when staying in a hotel," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the TRAVELER'S TOOTHBRUSH HOLDER."

The patented invention provides a convenient holder for storing toothbrushes at home or while traveling. In doing so, it eliminates the need to place a toothbrush on a germy counter. As a result, it enhances sanitation and oral hygiene and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a portable and collapsible design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for households and travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved storage accessory for air drying multiple toothbrushes."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LST-1044, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

