Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable and Durable Computer Work Station (FED-2143)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm in the army and I needed an improved way to utilize my computer work station in different environments," said an inventor, from Olympia, Wash., "so I invented the SINGLE SCREEN PORTABLE WORK STATION."

The patent-pending invention provides a more effective way to use and transport a computer workstation. It also eliminates the need to utilize bulky, multi-screen work stations. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind in harsh environments. The invention features a portable and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for government markets, businesses and households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to remove equipment for setup and it helps to prevent damage in the field."

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FED-2143, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

