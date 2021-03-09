InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Bag for Separating Trash and Recyclables (TPA-2966)

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Since recycling was not enforced in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria destroyed our property there," said an inventor from Largo, Fla., "we saw a need to encourage people to recycle. This invention will reduce the amount of trash in landfills for the benefit of the environment."

He developed a prototype for COQUI TOTE, patent-pending, to provide an effective means of separating and collecting recyclable items and trash for use in areas where standard receptacles are not available. As such, it saves time and effort and facilitates environmental awareness. Thus, it helps prevent littering and conserve natural resources. This attractive, durable tote is also portable, lightweight and easy to use. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

