InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Body Scrubber (ALL-3050)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a personal trainer and I often shower with a washcloth after exercising at the gym. Due to the condensation and mildew buildup in my gym bag, it became expensive replacing them," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented the SUPER SCRUBBER. My design eliminates the need to transport washcloths in a gym bag/luggage, which tend to cause the growth of mold and mildew. My invention's breathable exterior eliminates this by allowing you to hang it outside your bag or in the bathroom. It also has an extendable handle for hard-to-reach areas."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to scrub the back and other hard-to-reach areas. In doing so, it increases personal hygiene, comfort and convenience. It also reduces physical strain, it saves time and effort and it could help to eliminate mold and mildew build-up within a gym bag or travel bag. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for households, fitness enthusiasts, travelers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ALL-3050, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp