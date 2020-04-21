InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Chair for Use on Uneven Terrain (PIT-1003)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a sturdy way to use a folding chair on uneven ground," said an inventor, from Rivesville, W.V., "so I invented the ALL TERRAIN CHAIR."

The invention provides a comfortable place to sit on any type of terrain. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional portable chairs. As a result, it increases stability and safety and it helps to prevent a chair from rocking or tipping on uneven surfaces. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to place a rock or other items under a chair leg to prevent rocking."

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-1003, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

