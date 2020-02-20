InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Deck Assembly (HTM-7639)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Charlotte Hall, Md., has developed the GO DECKS, an outdoor deck system that is highly portable and easy to assemble through the use of specially-designed attachment fittings. This decking system can be utilized in remote areas and may prevent people from standing on muddy or saturated ground.

"We dry camp at race tracks, but when it rains the ground gets very wet and muddy. This puts a damper on our fun. Our invention provides campers, tailgaters, etc., an elevated surface that keeps individuals dry and mud-free," said the inventor. The patent-pending GO DECKS is a portable deck system that can be used in remote locations. It prevents individuals from standing on muddy or saturated ground. This allows people's shoes and feet to remain dry, thus contributing to a more enjoyable day. The system offers a safe and stable construction that is simple to assemble and disassemble. In addition, it is easy to store when not in use. Finally, this system is durable to withstand the various elements.

