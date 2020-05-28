InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Dispenser for Essential Oils (OCM-1410)

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to apply your favorite essential oils while on-the-go," said an inventor, from Trabuco Canyon, Calif., "so I invented SCENTS ON THE GO."

The patented invention provides a compact and convenient way to dispense therapeutic essential oils. It also offers a pleasant fragrance to mask odors. As a result, it could provide therapeutic and wellness benefits. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for individuals age 12 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/inventory is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My key chain dispenser unit can be conveniently stored and applied with ease anywhere."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCM-1410, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

