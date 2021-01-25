InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Field Closet (JAD-122)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The idea came to me while I was lying on my cot in the field. I was looking at my clothes stuffed in a bag that I had put on an empty cot to keep them off the ground. It had been raining, so my area was wet and muddy," said one inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla. "I remember thinking how nice it would be if I had a little closet to hang my uniforms in, like having a small comfort of home everywhere I go. I invented this PORTABLE FIELD CLOSET as a potential solution."

This patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to organize clothing and accessories in an efficient and convenient manner. As a result, the design provides the comfort of home away from home and eliminates the inconvenience of living out of a suitcase when traveling or camping. This solution facilitates a more comfortable temporary living space and is ideal for traveling or camping.

