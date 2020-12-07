InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Food Warming Device for On-The-Go Use (ALL-1581)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient way to enjoy a hot lunch at work or when away from home," said an inventor, from Perry, Ga., "so I invented THE TRAVEL WARMER. My design offers a cost-effective alternative to eating out and it enables you to pack a more nutritious meal."

The invention provides an effective way to transport food items at their proper temperatures. In doing so, it eliminates the need to reheat food in a microwave. It also helps to prevent food spoilage and waste and it could help to promote healthier eating habits. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for students, workers, travelers and on-the-go individuals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-1581, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

