InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Holder for Welding Rods (DLL-3694)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a welder and I needed an easier way to access electrode rods while working," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented the ROD QUIVER. My design increases accessibility and flexibility and it prevents supplies from getting in the way."

The invention provides an effective way to carry a supply of welding rods on a mobile basis. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional methods. As a result, it increases efficiency and it ensures that markers and other small items/tools are accessible when needed. The invention features a simple and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for welders and building contractors. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3694, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

