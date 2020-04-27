InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Hot Water (CBA-3711)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw a need for extra hot water in homes as well as when outdoors," said an inventor from Charleston, South Carolina. "This inspired me to develop a portable and safe means to provide hot water when camping as well as having outdoor parties."

He developed the PORTABLE QUICK FIX which provides flexibility for the user as it could be employed within homes or mobile situations. This invention offers safety while being easy to use and functional. Additionally, it offers piggy-back water heating and freestanding heating.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-3711, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

