InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Lamp for Chair Backs (SUU-651)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Because I'm disabled and losing my vision, I have difficulty reading and doing my hand crafts," said an inventor from Godfrey, Ill. "Therefore, I needed a light that can be directed at a specific targeted area."

She developed CHAIR LIGHT, patent-pending, to enable users to aim a reading light at a specific location. Designed to remains securely in place on a chair back, it is especially beneficial for visually impaired individuals. As an alternative, it can be used on the headboard or footboard of a bed. Users will also appreciate how lightweight, compact, portable and easy to install and use it is. In addition, it is convenient, effective, affordably priced and collapsible for easy storage and transport.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SUU-651, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

