InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Lap Desk to Increase Comfort and Convenience (KOC-1373)

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I always see people trying to balance their laptops and other materials on their laps while attending conferences," said an inventor, from Yakima, Wash. "I thought there could be a better way to work, so I invented THE CONFERENCE ASSISTANT."

The invention ensures that a lap desk is readily available while traveling. In doing so, it eliminates the need to position a laptop or notebook directly on the lap. As a result, it enhances comfort, convenience and storage. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for workers, students, travelers and individuals who utilize wheelchairs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a more comfortable way to work when away from the office or classroom."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KOC-1373, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

