InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Meal Container that Cools and Heats (AUP-1287)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am always on the go, and my diet requires me to eat four or five meals a day," said an inventor from Austin, Texas. "I needed a way to keep foods cool throughout the day and heat them up in a quick manner without having access to a microwave or power source."

He developed PREP-O-WARE to provide access to hot meals when no power sources are available. As such, it keeps foods cool before use and heats them up when needed while on the go. In other words, it combines the functionality of both refrigerators and microwave ovens into one unit. Thus, it saves time and effort on meal preparation and reduces the expense of eating out. It also facilitates balanced meals for a healthier diet while dining away from home. In addition, users will appreciate how lightweight, compact and portable it is.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1287, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

