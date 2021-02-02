InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Protector (RHO-1200)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a tractor-trailer driver and I needed to be able to use one trailer that could basically haul anything without damaging my body and floor," said an inventor from Tappahannock, Va., "so I invented the TOUGH FLO."

The patent-pending invention protects trailer flooring and prevents trailer and truck turnovers. It also absorbs impact during loading and it helps to avoid damage and expensive repairs. As a result, it could extend the life of a vehicle, trailer or body and it provides peace of mind for truckers. The invention features a durable, stable and user-friendly design that is wise and cost-effective and it could allow truckers to earn more money by increasing hauling capabilities. This device is durable enough to withstand high heat to allow asphalt to be housed without causing damage or having to rush. Additionally, it is adaptable to various applications.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RHO-1200, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

