InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Rack for Hanging Wet Clothes (BMA-5469)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While automatic clothes dryers are an effective phase of the laundry process, an inventor from Revere, Mass., was concerned with their expense. So he came up with a lower-cost alternative.

He developed DRY RACK ON THE HEAT to provide an eco-friendly way to dry clothes on laundry day. As such, it conserves time, effort and electric or gas energy. Thus, it eliminates the need to use an automatic clothes dryer or the cost of laundromat dryer fees. This lightweight, compact and portable unit is also easy to assemble, use, fold and store. In addition, consumers will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The inventor's personal financial concerns inspired the idea. "I wanted an economical way to dry my clothes," he said, "and realized this method would be less expensive than using a commercial dryer."

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5469, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

