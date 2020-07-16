InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Room Divider (HUN-890)

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are a variety of amenities available for travelers, private areas for personal use are not necessarily one of them. Fortunately, an inventor from Houston, Texas, has found a way to get away from the crowd in public areas.

She developed PORTABLE PRIVACY to provide seclusion in public areas or when separate quarters are not available. This novel device is not only durable, adjustable and reusable but lightweight, compact and easy to store and transport as well. Versatile, practical and simple to assemble, it affords peace of mind and reduces anxiety. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "I invented this device in order to have privacy in a room with many people," she said, "but realized how handy it would be for any situation where individual privacy was not otherwise available.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-890, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

