InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Sanitary Accessory for Public Toilet Seats (AUP-656)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to prevent you from touching germs and bacteria on a public toilet seat," said an inventor, from Killeen, Texas, "so I invented SANI-TO-GO."

The invention provides an effective way to protect against germs on a toilet seat. In doing so, it eliminates the need to sit directly on a public toilet seat. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added protection and comfort when using a public restroom."

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AUP-656, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

