InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Storage Accessory for Wigs (CCP-1567)

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to air dry a freshly washed wig," said an inventor, from Naperville, Ill., "so I invented the WIG HANGER."

The patent pending invention provides an effective accessory for storing and drying a wig. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional storage accessories. As a result, it enables air to flow freely through a wig while drying and it could help to maintain the shape of a wig. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for wig owners or stylists. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available."

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides a convenient storage solution for wigs."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCP-1567, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

