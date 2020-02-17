InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Storage and Styling Accessory for Wigs (BTM-2678)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easier way for women to travel with wigs," said an inventor, from Owings Mills, Md., "so I invented the WIG SAVER."

The invention provides a more effective way to store a wig. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional wig stands and storage cases. As a result, it could help to maintain the shape of a wig and it enables a wig to be easily styled. The invention features a portable, space-saving design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for salons and individuals who wear wigs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved storage and styling accessory for wigs."

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BTM-2678, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

