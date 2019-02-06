InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Storage Unit for Construction Supplies (ROH-525)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's for a large commercial construction job or a smaller home improvement project, most workers have trouble gathering all the supplies they need without repeated trips. Fortunately, an inventor from Frankfort, N.Y., has conceived of a more efficient approach.

He developed SCREW CONTAINER FOR FASTENERS AND DRIVES/CLEAR BOX to keep screws, fasteners, screw-gun bits and drivers easily accessible for such tasks. Easy to install and maintain, it eliminates the need for a separate carrying case for these work supplies. As such, it saves time and effort involved in making extra trips for forgotten items. As a result, this portable, practical and user friendly storage unit helps improve productivity. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "While working as a general contractor for 23 years, I found we always needed all kinds of drives and fasteners that we did not think of to bring with us," he stated. "This container would solve that problem."

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ROH-525, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

