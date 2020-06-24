InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Tampon and Bathroom Supplies Holder (FRO-655)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All too often, women may find public rest rooms unsanitary and ill equipped when it comes to bathroom necessities. Fortunately, an inventor from Orange Cove, Calif., has found a way to be prepared for any personal care needs requiring a bathroom stop that may arise.

She developed HANDY HAND to keep rest room essentials for women like tampons, bath tissue and toilet seat covers readily accessible in cases like this. Designed for discreet transport in a pocket, purse or make-up bag, it affords peace of mind and prevents embarrassment. Not only is it lightweight, compact and portable, it is also easy to use, grip, hang, carry and store. Women will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I travel a lot and often find that public rest rooms do not have essentials that women need," she said, "and realized this invention would appeal to a wide market."

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FRO-655, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

