InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Traction Aid for Back Pain Sufferers (DLL-3718)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had broken my back and was confined to a reclining chair for extended periods of time," said an inventor, from Arlington, Texas. "I thought there should be a way to provide relief from back pain anywhere, so I invented the TRACSIT."

The patent-pending invention provides a portable traction aid for people who suffer from back pain. In doing so, it offers an alternative to inversion tables and other devices. As a result, it could help to relieve back pain and discomfort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an adjustable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with back pain. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide added comfort for back pain sufferers at home, at the office, in the car and other locations."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

