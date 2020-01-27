InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Urinal (CKL-1236)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from N. Judson, Ind., has developed the E.Z.-P, patent pending, a device that is used as a portable urinal. It may be appreciated by individuals who have the urgency to urinate where a public restroom or portable toilet is not available. A prototype is available.

"I own a pole barn and had been looking for an item such as this for years. I never came across one, so I developed one on my own and created a prototype," said the inventor. The E.Z.-P allows individuals to urinate when a bathroom facility is not easily accessible. It allows a male to receive immediate relief. This device is less expensive and more hygienic to use than traditional portable toilets. In addition, it is readily available and easily accessible when needed. This device may provide users with peace of mind. It is compact and lightweight for easy portability and storage. Finally, it is easy to assemble and disassemble, and is producible in various sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CKL-1236, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

