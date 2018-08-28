InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Washer for Golf Balls and Club Heads (CKL-1081)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a portable washer that I could carry around in my golf bag," said an inventor from Chicago, Ill. "I put my mind to it and came up with this convenient device so that I could keep my balls clean so that my shots stayed on course. It is also cleans club heads easily."

He developed the BALL BUTLER to provide a quick and easy way to clean golf balls and club heads. The unit features a compact, easily portable design. The device ensures that balls remain clean so that shots travel as intended. It keeps equipment in top condition to reduce wear and tear. The portable washer is usable with virtually any golf bag. Additionally, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CKL-1081, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

