InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Water Dispenser for Pets (KVV-182)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Knoxville, Tenn., has develop the WATER LEASH, a portable water dispenser for pets.

"I was walking my dog and trying to get her to drink bottled water poured into my cupped hand. I knew there had to be a better way to provide water to my dog," said the inventor. The WATER LEASH allows a pet owner to carry needed items in a single, compact unit. It makes it easier for pet owners to provide water to their pets while on-the-go. This will eliminate the need to bring a separate water dish. This water dispenser will ensure a pet is properly hydrated. It offers a lightweight design for easy portability. It is producible in various sizes, shapes and fashionable colors. Finally, the unit is durable for years of effective use.

