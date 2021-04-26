InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Way to Strengthen the Upper/Lower Extremities (WDH-2652)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a portable way to strengthen and tone muscles in the arms, shoulders, back, chest and legs," said an inventor, from North Bethesba, Md., "so I invented the SOLOMONIZER MACHINE. My design provides a complete workout in a single compact unit."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective workout apparatus for strengthening the upper and lower extremities. In doing so, it enables the user to perform a variety of strength-training/resistance exercises. As a result, it could help to promote a healthier lifestyle and it offers an alternative to going to the gym. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use, store and transport so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts and athletes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-WDH-2652, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

